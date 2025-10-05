What is Quokka (QUOKKA)

Quokka is a meme coin on the base chain based on the Australian animal the Quokka. The purpose of this project is to build a community and spread happiness across the base chain given that Quokka's are considered one of the happiest animals on the planet. Quokka is one of if not the only evolving meme coins on base with new art, NFTs, themes and rewards unlocked at each growth stage. The project will build into a game at a later stage and aims to raise money to sponsor quokkas and aid in their survival given that they are endangered. Quokka is a meme coin on the base chain based on the Australian animal the Quokka. The purpose of this project is to build a community and spread happiness across the base chain given that Quokka's are considered one of the happiest animals on the planet. Quokka is one of if not the only evolving meme coins on base with new art, NFTs, themes and rewards unlocked at each growth stage. The project will build into a game at a later stage and aims to raise money to sponsor quokkas and aid in their survival given that they are endangered.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Quokka (QUOKKA) Resource Official Website

Quokka Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Quokka (QUOKKA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Quokka (QUOKKA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Quokka.

Check the Quokka price prediction now!

QUOKKA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Quokka (QUOKKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Quokka (QUOKKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUOKKA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quokka (QUOKKA) How much is Quokka (QUOKKA) worth today? The live QUOKKA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current QUOKKA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of QUOKKA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Quokka? The market cap for QUOKKA is $ 163.48K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of QUOKKA? The circulating supply of QUOKKA is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of QUOKKA? QUOKKA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of QUOKKA? QUOKKA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of QUOKKA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for QUOKKA is -- USD . Will QUOKKA go higher this year? QUOKKA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out QUOKKA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Quokka (QUOKKA) Important Industry Updates