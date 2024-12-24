Quasar Price (QUASAR)
The live price of Quasar (QUASAR) today is 0.00353856 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.52M USD. QUASAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quasar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 145.68K USD
- Quasar price change within the day is -5.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of Quasar to USD was $ -0.000192579046342832.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quasar to USD was $ -0.0014957103.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quasar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quasar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000192579046342832
|-5.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014957103
|-42.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quasar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.07%
-5.16%
-27.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quasar is a decentralized, text-based virtual universe that integrates advanced AI interactions, blockchain technology (powered by Solana), and classic multi-user dimension (MUD) gameplay. Designed as an agentive and immersive experience, the platform allows users to interact, collaborate, and create value in a persistent, autonomous digital world where human users and AI agents coexist. Quasar leverages AI to enable dynamic interactions and blockchain technology for decentralized governance and in-world transactions. The project is currently in its early stages of development, with plans to launch an experimental beta to explore the intersection of AI, Web3, and gaming. Focused on innovation and community-driven design, Quasar aims to be a playground for decentralized AI applications and interactive storytelling.
