QUAIN Price (QUAIN)
The live price of QUAIN (QUAIN) today is 0.00479834 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.74M USD. QUAIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QUAIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.72M USD
- QUAIN price change within the day is +27.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.93M USD
During today, the price change of QUAIN to USD was $ +0.0010358.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QUAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QUAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QUAIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0010358
|+27.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QUAIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.43%
+27.53%
+48.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Quain? Quain is an advanced RWA & AI agent designed to analyze and recognize all financial markets while offering diverse investment options to crypto users. It aims to open new investment opportunities with a single click in the near future. By scanning the Solana ecosystem, the entire cryptocurrency market, precious metals, and leading stock indices such as NIKKEI, SHANGHAI, NASDAQ, EURONEXT, and NYSE, Quain provides its users with valuable insights. (Detailed information about the capability to trade in these markets will be shared soon.) Quain serves as an innovative RWA & AI agent that unites all financial instruments on a single platform, ensuring seamless access for its users.
