PumaPay Price (PMA)
The live price of PumaPay (PMA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 323.04K USD. PMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PumaPay Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.58 USD
- PumaPay price change within the day is +1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 26.48B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PMA price information.
During today, the price change of PumaPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PumaPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PumaPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PumaPay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+81.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PumaPay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.00%
-6.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PumaPay is the first DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. It is known for introducing recurring billing to blockchain via its pioneered technology, the PullPayment Protocol. This tech inverses the direction of crypto transactions to enable a “pull” rather than “push” mechanism. This allows merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms. PumaPay currently facilitates crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. The solution offers a set of tools that enable smooth crypto transactions between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer. All transactions on the protocol are supported by its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay. The solution is free and enables speedy transaction processing.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
