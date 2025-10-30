Pryzm (PRYZM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00127089 $ 0.00127089 $ 0.00127089 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00127089$ 0.00127089 $ 0.00127089 All Time High $ 0.120383$ 0.120383 $ 0.120383 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +43.04% Price Change (1D) -7.43% Price Change (7D) -34.32% Price Change (7D) -34.32%

Pryzm (PRYZM) real-time price is $0.00117345. Over the past 24 hours, PRYZM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00127089, showing active market volatility. PRYZM's all-time high price is $ 0.120383, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PRYZM has changed by +43.04% over the past hour, -7.43% over 24 hours, and -34.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pryzm (PRYZM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 291.27K$ 291.27K $ 291.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 248.21M 248.21M 248.21M Total Supply 1,051,552,104.471992 1,051,552,104.471992 1,051,552,104.471992

The current Market Cap of Pryzm is $ 291.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRYZM is 248.21M, with a total supply of 1051552104.471992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.