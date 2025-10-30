Praxis (PRXS) Price Information (USD)

Praxis (PRXS) real-time price is $0.02001839. Over the past 24 hours, PRXS traded between a low of $ 0.01679077 and a high of $ 0.02658642, showing active market volatility. PRXS's all-time high price is $ 0.071311, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293899.

In terms of short-term performance, PRXS has changed by -1.15% over the past hour, -24.70% over 24 hours, and +440.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Praxis (PRXS) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Praxis is $ 2.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRXS is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.00M.