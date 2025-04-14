PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power Price (CVP)
The live price of PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) today is 0.01791127 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 581.44K USD. CVP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power price change within the day is -14.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 32.39M USD
During today, the price change of PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power to USD was $ -0.00306332705572904.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power to USD was $ -0.0099177890.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power to USD was $ -0.0149854300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power to USD was $ -0.1134030559396935.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00306332705572904
|-14.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0099177890
|-55.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0149854300
|-83.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1134030559396935
|-86.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.57%
-14.60%
-3.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About PowerPool PowerPool actively manages the decentralized and permissionless DePIN network of Keepers (PowerAgent V2) enabling DeFi automation and empowering AI Agents by providing reliable and cost-effective transaction automation. PowerAgent V2 acts as a “Transaction Execution as a Service” tool, allowing users, protocols, and DAOs to streamline the execution process of daily on-chain routines, complex DeFi strategies, and decisions made by AI Agents. The protocol’s goal is to superpower L1/L2 networks by bringing in substantial liquidity, a massive userbase, and lots of transactions. Currently deployed on Ethereum (mainnet and the Sepolia testnet), Arbitrum One, Polygon, Gnosis, and Base, PowerPools aims to cover most major L1 and L2 chains in the near future. Transaction Execution as a Service The main service of PowerPool’s DePIN network of Keepers is the automatic execution of blockchain transactions and their sequences based on on-chain and off-chain triggers. On-chain automation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for multiple sectors of Web3: novel DeFi strategies, DAO management, streamlining protocol operation, AI Agents, etc. How does outsourcing transaction execution benefit the ecosystem? - AI Agents gain the ability to convert generated intents into on-chain actions, facilitating their interaction with Web3 protocols. - Users and protocols can engage in DeFi with improved efficiency, lower response times, and automate routine transactions to boost reliability and UX. - DAOs can set up autonomous payment streams, open up new asset management opportunities, and enhance governance procedures reducing the risk of human error.
