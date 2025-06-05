PLAYFUN Price (PLAYFUN)
The live price of PLAYFUN (PLAYFUN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 521.41K USD. PLAYFUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PLAYFUN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PLAYFUN price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 201.61B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLAYFUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of PLAYFUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLAYFUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLAYFUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLAYFUN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PLAYFUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-0.09%
-0.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🎮 PLAYFUN: A "FunFi" Evolution for Web3 Gamers and Communities PLAYFUN is a native token that fuses the spirit of MEME culture with a playable, immersive ecosystem. Built on BSC, it aims to break the boundaries between traditional GameFi and MEME tokens — creating a true on-chain entertainment hub for players and communities alike. In a market saturated with repetitive GameFi models and overhyped MEME coins, PLAYFUN brings a refreshing answer — not another "narrative," but a return to pure fun. The next breakout MEME won’t come from hype, but from gameplay. Headquartered in Singapore, our core team hails from Poland, the United States, and Singapore — combining global vision with deep experience in blockchain gaming and community building. This diversity empowers us to deliver a sustainable, engaging, and forward-thinking project. PLAYFUN isn’t just a game — it’s the beginning
