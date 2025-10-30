Plantfun (PLANTFUN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.46% Price Change (1D) -2.30% Price Change (7D) -11.49% Price Change (7D) -11.49%

Plantfun (PLANTFUN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PLANTFUN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PLANTFUN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PLANTFUN has changed by +0.46% over the past hour, -2.30% over 24 hours, and -11.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Plantfun (PLANTFUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.26K$ 7.26K $ 7.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.26K$ 7.26K $ 7.26K Circulation Supply 991.43M 991.43M 991.43M Total Supply 991,434,911.0 991,434,911.0 991,434,911.0

The current Market Cap of Plantfun is $ 7.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLANTFUN is 991.43M, with a total supply of 991434911.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.26K.