PIGU Price (PIGU)
The live price of PIGU (PIGU) today is 0.00002664 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.66M USD. PIGU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PIGU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 95.55K USD
- PIGU price change within the day is -14.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PIGU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of PIGU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PIGU to USD was $ +0.0000137777.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PIGU to USD was $ +0.0000247183.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PIGU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000137777
|+51.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000247183
|+92.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PIGU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.85%
-14.03%
-15.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PIGU is a memecoin launched on the Sui blockchain, designed to raise awareness of Sui's innovative technology and builder community. Unlike other projects, PIGU takes a fun and lighthearted approach, using its clumsy and charming mascot to engage users through high-quality animations and memes. The goal is to make blockchain technology more approachable by highlighting the unique features of Sui in a relatable, entertaining way. By leveraging humor and creativity, PIGU helps with bridging the gap between the blockchain world and everyday users, making it easier for newcomers to understand and appreciate what Sui has to offer.
