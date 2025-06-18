pig wif hat Price (PIGWIF)
The live price of pig wif hat (PIGWIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 286.00K USD. PIGWIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key pig wif hat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- pig wif hat price change within the day is +22.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PIGWIF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PIGWIF price information.
During today, the price change of pig wif hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of pig wif hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of pig wif hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of pig wif hat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+22.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of pig wif hat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.96%
+22.24%
+2.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pigwif is a decentralized, community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Originally launched through a fair process, the project experienced a major shift when the initial developer exited around a $3 million market cap. Following the decline to approximately $200k, the community organized a CTO (Community Takeover) to rebuild the project from the ground up. Pigwif seeks to revive the early days of crypto, emphasizing collaboration and transparency over the competitive "PvP rug race" culture prevalent in the current memecoin landscape. It promotes a “PvE” (player vs. environment) mindset — where the community works together against external challenges rather than turning on each other. With no central developer or team in control, Pigwif's direction is shaped entirely by its holders. Through grassroots engagement, organic growth, and a strong focus on sustainability, the project aims to establish itself as a long-term presence in the Solana ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of pig wif hat (PIGWIF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIGWIF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PIGWIF to VND
₫--
|1 PIGWIF to AUD
A$--
|1 PIGWIF to GBP
￡--
|1 PIGWIF to EUR
€--
|1 PIGWIF to USD
$--
|1 PIGWIF to MYR
RM--
|1 PIGWIF to TRY
₺--
|1 PIGWIF to JPY
¥--
|1 PIGWIF to RUB
₽--
|1 PIGWIF to INR
₹--
|1 PIGWIF to IDR
Rp--
|1 PIGWIF to KRW
₩--
|1 PIGWIF to PHP
₱--
|1 PIGWIF to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PIGWIF to BRL
R$--
|1 PIGWIF to CAD
C$--
|1 PIGWIF to BDT
৳--
|1 PIGWIF to NGN
₦--
|1 PIGWIF to UAH
₴--
|1 PIGWIF to VES
Bs--
|1 PIGWIF to PKR
Rs--
|1 PIGWIF to KZT
₸--
|1 PIGWIF to THB
฿--
|1 PIGWIF to TWD
NT$--
|1 PIGWIF to AED
د.إ--
|1 PIGWIF to CHF
Fr--
|1 PIGWIF to HKD
HK$--
|1 PIGWIF to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PIGWIF to MXN
$--