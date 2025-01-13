Pelican Price (PELICAN)
The live price of Pelican (PELICAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.04K USD. PELICAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pelican Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 221.00 USD
- Pelican price change within the day is -7.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
During today, the price change of Pelican to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pelican to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pelican to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pelican to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-94.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pelican: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
-7.00%
-34.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A legendary new meme that's taking the X platform by storm(eaten by a pelican) where everyone is being eaten by an extremely hungry pelican. Why wouldn't you want to tag your favourite celebrity or best friend on the X platform and fell them they've been eaten by a legendary pelican along with everyone else. The team aspire to make this meme much much bigger in the future and will continue to keep working on it. Let the hugry pelican eat.
