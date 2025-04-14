Pawtocol Price (UPI)
The live price of Pawtocol (UPI) today is 0.00006996 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.38K USD. UPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pawtocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pawtocol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 248.42M USD
During today, the price change of Pawtocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pawtocol to USD was $ +0.0000016845.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pawtocol to USD was $ -0.0000386598.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pawtocol to USD was $ -0.0000878433738357545.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000016845
|+2.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000386598
|-55.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000878433738357545
|-55.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pawtocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care. Pawtocol is the world’s most advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world’s 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, uniquely positioning it to take over this fast-growing, $150B+ industry. Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides its users cutting-edge privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets. One of the most unique innovations of the Pawtocol platform is the Data Marketplace, a first of its kind, peer-to-peer exchange for users to safely sell their de-identified data directly to companies and groups that want to buy it. For users, this means getting paid when someone wants to use their data. For buyers, it means richer datasets, with cheaper price tags. The Pawtocol Data Marketplace represents a revolution in how data flows around the pet industry. But, it also represents another first: a sustainable technology company that more fairly pays for the digital resources it consumes. All of this means that when Pawtocol grows, everyone will benefit.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
