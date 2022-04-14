Pawtocol (UPI) Tokenomics
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care.
Pawtocol is the world’s most advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world’s 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, uniquely positioning it to take over this fast-growing, $150B+ industry.
Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides its users cutting-edge privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets.
One of the most unique innovations of the Pawtocol platform is the Data Marketplace, a first of its kind, peer-to-peer exchange for users to safely sell their de-identified data directly to companies and groups that want to buy it. For users, this means getting paid when someone wants to use their data. For buyers, it means richer datasets, with cheaper price tags.
The Pawtocol Data Marketplace represents a revolution in how data flows around the pet industry. But, it also represents another first: a sustainable technology company that more fairly pays for the digital resources it consumes. All of this means that when Pawtocol grows, everyone will benefit.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pawtocol (UPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UPI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UPI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.