Param Price (PARAM)
The live price of Param (PARAM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 167.82K USD. PARAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Param Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Param price change within the day is +2.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 259.00M USD
During today, the price change of Param to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Param to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Param to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Param to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Param: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+2.65%
-0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Param Token ($PARAM) powers a modular, interconnected Web3 gaming ecosystem developed by Param Labs. As the central utility token, $PARAM facilitates governance, ecosystem revenue sharing, and practical utility across the network. It serves as a payment method within the ecosystem, for example in Wager Matches, and is also used for gas fees across Param's network layers. Token holders benefit from exclusive discounts, staking rewards, and a voice in governance through a democratic voting mechanism. The token economics are designed to sustainably support and enhance the ecosystem's value, with a deflationary mechanism to promote long-term value appreciation. The ecosystem is geared towards revolutionizing gaming experiences by leveraging AI and blockchain technologies, uniting unique IPs within a vast gaming ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
