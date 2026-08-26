Palladium Network Price (PLLDV3)
The live Palladium Network (PLLDV3) price today is $ 0.397629, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLLDV3 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.397629 per PLLDV3.
Palladium Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,698,970, with a circulating supply of 52.63M PLLDV3. During the last 24 hours, PLLDV3 traded between $ 0.392652 (low) and $ 0.399907 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.221161.
In short-term performance, PLLDV3 moved +0.21% in the last hour and +1.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 95.76K.
The current Market Cap of Palladium Network is $ 20.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 95.76K. The circulating supply of PLLDV3 is 52.63M, with a total supply of 52643000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.70M.
+0.21%
-0.45%
+1.85%
+1.85%
In 2040, the price of Palladium Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Palladium Network (PLLD) – Bridging Real-World Assets with Blockchain Utility
Palladium Network (ticker: PLLD) is a pioneering project that merges the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology with the tangible value of real-world assets. Operating as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, PLLD is designed to empower users through real asset backing, decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations, and tokenized ownership models.
At its core, PLLD aims to create a robust digital ecosystem where token holders are not just passive investors but active participants in a growing asset-based economy. The project’s roadmap includes real estate acquisitions, tokenized property NFTs, and community-governed treasury strategies. Its approach emphasizes long-term sustainability, real-world utility, and trustless transparency.
One of the core features of the Palladium Network is its use of acquired physical assets—such as real estate—to back and support the value of its token. The project has already secured its first property: a scenic mountain cottage near a ski resort, which is in the process of being tokenized and offered to the community in fractional NFT format. This real-world linkage provides a degree of intrinsic value to PLLD, setting it apart from purely speculative crypto assets.
PLLD also incentivizes its community through loyalty rewards, staking systems, and regular airdrops for long-term holders. These mechanics are designed to reward true believers in the ecosystem, discourage short-term speculation, and build a resilient token economy. As the treasury grows and more assets are added to the portfolio, the value proposition of holding PLLD becomes increasingly attractive.
The team behind Palladium Network brings a combination of experience in crypto markets, real estate, and technology, working with transparency and dedication to sustainable growth. The project's presence on platforms like TradeOgre and CoinPaprika, along with its ongoing efforts to expand listings and ecosystem partnerships, reflect its commitment to wider adoption.
With a clear vision, a focus on real-world utility, and a commitment to long-term value, Palladium Network offers an innovative and grounded approach to blockchain finance. Whether you're an investor seeking asset-backed exposure, a community member interested in tokenized ownership, or a DeFi enthusiast looking for real utility—PLLD provides a compelling and future-forward opportunity in the crypto space.
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What is the current price of Palladium Network?
Palladium Network is trading at $0.397629, experiencing a price movement of -0.45% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Palladium Network is $5.83, while the ATL is $0.221161. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of PLLDV3 today?
The market capitalization sits at $20698970, placing the asset at rank #812 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Palladium Network's market participation?
The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PLLDV3.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 52628316.204 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Palladium Network fall under?
Palladium Network is part of the Ethereum Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact PLLDV3's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables PLLDV3 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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