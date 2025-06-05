Pairs Price (PAIRS)
The live price of Pairs (PAIRS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.45M USD. PAIRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pairs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pairs price change within the day is -8.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PAIRS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PAIRS price information.
During today, the price change of Pairs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pairs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pairs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pairs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pairs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.42%
-8.27%
-18.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pairs is building what we believe will be the first profit-sharing decentralized exchange (DEX), merging the best of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the compliance and reliability of centralized finance (CeFi). Our goal is to offer a single platform where users can trade digital assets across chains, seamlessly convert them into real-world currencies (and vice versa), and directly participate in the platform’s revenue. This document walks you through our vision for Pairs—from the technological foundations that enable streamlined cross-chain trading to the profit-sharing framework that puts value back into the hands of our community. We’re excited to share how we aim to redefine what it means to participate in a decentralized exchange.
