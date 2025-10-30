Optopia AI (OPAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000304 $ 0.00000304 $ 0.00000304 24H Low $ 0.00000388 $ 0.00000388 $ 0.00000388 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000304$ 0.00000304 $ 0.00000304 24H High $ 0.00000388$ 0.00000388 $ 0.00000388 All Time High $ 0.00315088$ 0.00315088 $ 0.00315088 Lowest Price $ 0.0000022$ 0.0000022 $ 0.0000022 Price Change (1H) -3.33% Price Change (1D) -0.84% Price Change (7D) +15.15% Price Change (7D) +15.15%

Optopia AI (OPAI) real-time price is $0.0000037. Over the past 24 hours, OPAI traded between a low of $ 0.00000304 and a high of $ 0.00000388, showing active market volatility. OPAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00315088, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000022.

In terms of short-term performance, OPAI has changed by -3.33% over the past hour, -0.84% over 24 hours, and +15.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Optopia AI (OPAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.50K$ 24.50K $ 24.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.45K$ 37.45K $ 37.45K Circulation Supply 6.54B 6.54B 6.54B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Optopia AI is $ 24.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OPAI is 6.54B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.45K.