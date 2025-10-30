ODIN Tools (ODIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00423955 24H High $ 0.00446471 All Time High $ 0.00779732 Lowest Price $ 0.00201723 Price Change (1H) -1.24% Price Change (1D) -0.14% Price Change (7D) +53.72%

ODIN Tools (ODIN) real-time price is $0.00428916. Over the past 24 hours, ODIN traded between a low of $ 0.00423955 and a high of $ 0.00446471, showing active market volatility. ODIN's all-time high price is $ 0.00779732, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00201723.

In terms of short-term performance, ODIN has changed by -1.24% over the past hour, -0.14% over 24 hours, and +53.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ODIN Tools (ODIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 322.42K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 397.80K Circulation Supply 74.86M Total Supply 92,358,295.27337754

The current Market Cap of ODIN Tools is $ 322.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ODIN is 74.86M, with a total supply of 92358295.27337754. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 397.80K.