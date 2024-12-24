NUSA Price (NUSA)
The live price of NUSA (NUSA) today is 9.19 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 814.80K USD. NUSA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NUSA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 894.54 USD
- NUSA price change within the day is +3.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 88.62K USD
Get real-time price updates of the NUSA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUSA price information.
During today, the price change of NUSA to USD was $ +0.30734.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NUSA to USD was $ -0.1154034250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NUSA to USD was $ +0.3633055130.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NUSA to USD was $ -0.05070022614266.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.30734
|+3.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1154034250
|-1.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3633055130
|+3.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05070022614266
|-0.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of NUSA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
+3.46%
-11.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NUSA's Vision: Enabling an accessible Web3 experience for everyone. We see the future of internet technology will enter the Web3 era where all internet users can have full control over their belongings on the internet. NUSA Features: - Lending Market: Enable users to deposit cryptocurrencies and earn interest or borrow other crypto assets against them. - Swap: Swap your tokens within the BEP20 network a few clicks away. Hassle-free, secure, and low-cost swap platform. - Liquidity Provider: By adding liquidity to pairing tokens, you will get an LP token that can be utilized to get a percentage of the swap fee from the respective liquidity pool. - Farm Pools: More ways to circulate your earnings; Rather than holding your LP token, put it in the farm pools for staking and get a NUSA reward. - Airdrop: Join a strong community by supporting a project while getting rewarded. - Governance Token: NUSA will launch a governance mechanism where holders can get a portion of the revenue generated by Nusa protocols. (Coming Soon!) - NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace to buy and sell your favorite NFT on the Polygon network. (Coming soon!) There are several utilities for NUSA: - Add any BEP20 token into Nusa Lending Market. - The requirement to join Nusa Airdrop and many other events. You can say it is a participation ticket to join events. - Governance token. In NUSA, there is a governance model where the staked Nusa will represent your portion in a protocol revenue distribution monthly. (Coming soon) - More utilities will be developed as more features are being developed.
|1 NUSA to AUD
A$14.704
|1 NUSA to GBP
￡7.2601
|1 NUSA to EUR
€8.8224
|1 NUSA to USD
$9.19
