Nuff Respect (NUFR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00031 $ 0.00031 $ 0.00031 24H Low $ 0.00032868 $ 0.00032868 $ 0.00032868 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00031$ 0.00031 $ 0.00031 24H High $ 0.00032868$ 0.00032868 $ 0.00032868 All Time High $ 0.00034488$ 0.00034488 $ 0.00034488 Lowest Price $ 0.0001045$ 0.0001045 $ 0.0001045 Price Change (1H) -0.83% Price Change (1D) +2.44% Price Change (7D) +11.66% Price Change (7D) +11.66%

Nuff Respect (NUFR) real-time price is $0.00031984. Over the past 24 hours, NUFR traded between a low of $ 0.00031 and a high of $ 0.00032868, showing active market volatility. NUFR's all-time high price is $ 0.00034488, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001045.

In terms of short-term performance, NUFR has changed by -0.83% over the past hour, +2.44% over 24 hours, and +11.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nuff Respect (NUFR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 255.46K$ 255.46K $ 255.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 319.32K$ 319.32K $ 319.32K Circulation Supply 799.97M 799.97M 799.97M Total Supply 999,966,579.9507906 999,966,579.9507906 999,966,579.9507906

The current Market Cap of Nuff Respect is $ 255.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUFR is 799.97M, with a total supply of 999966579.9507906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 319.32K.