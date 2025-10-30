nufdog (NUF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.04% Price Change (7D) +8.48% Price Change (7D) +8.48%

nufdog (NUF) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NUF traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NUF's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NUF has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -0.04% over 24 hours, and +8.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

nufdog (NUF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.69K$ 8.69K $ 8.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.69K$ 8.69K $ 8.69K Circulation Supply 999.54M 999.54M 999.54M Total Supply 999,537,913.553052 999,537,913.553052 999,537,913.553052

The current Market Cap of nufdog is $ 8.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUF is 999.54M, with a total supply of 999537913.553052. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.69K.