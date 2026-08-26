Novastro Price Today

The live Novastro (XNL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XNL.

Novastro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,147, with a circulating supply of 200.00M XNL. During the last 24 hours, XNL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0199721, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XNL moved -0.41% in the last hour and +3.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.28K.

Novastro (XNL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.15K$ 22.15K $ 22.15K Volume (24H) $ 34.28K$ 34.28K $ 34.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.74K$ 110.74K $ 110.74K Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Novastro is $ 22.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.28K. The circulating supply of XNL is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.74K.