NOKKI (NOKKI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0027141$ 0.0027141 $ 0.0027141 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.55% Price Change (7D) -1.79% Price Change (7D) -1.79%

NOKKI (NOKKI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NOKKI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NOKKI's all-time high price is $ 0.0027141, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NOKKI has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.55% over 24 hours, and -1.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NOKKI (NOKKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.57K$ 9.57K $ 9.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.57K$ 9.57K $ 9.57K Circulation Supply 999.29M 999.29M 999.29M Total Supply 999,294,596.299665 999,294,596.299665 999,294,596.299665

The current Market Cap of NOKKI is $ 9.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOKKI is 999.29M, with a total supply of 999294596.299665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.57K.