NINEHOOD Price Today

The live NINEHOOD (NINEHOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 35.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current NINEHOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NINEHOOD.

NINEHOOD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 191,282, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NINEHOOD. During the last 24 hours, NINEHOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00250556, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NINEHOOD moved +4.08% in the last hour and -22.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.40K.

NINEHOOD (NINEHOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 191.28K$ 191.28K $ 191.28K Volume (24H) $ 71.40K$ 71.40K $ 71.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 191.28K$ 191.28K $ 191.28K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NINEHOOD is $ 191.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.40K. The circulating supply of NINEHOOD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.28K.