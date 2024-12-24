Nile Price (NILE)
The live price of Nile (NILE) today is 1.22 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.48M USD. NILE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nile Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.23K USD
- Nile price change within the day is +0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NILE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NILE price information.
During today, the price change of Nile to USD was $ +0.01031914.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nile to USD was $ +3.1760941980.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nile to USD was $ +4.1671041020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nile to USD was $ +0.92735245076356845.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01031914
|+0.86%
|30 Days
|$ +3.1760941980
|+260.34%
|60 Days
|$ +4.1671041020
|+341.57%
|90 Days
|$ +0.92735245076356845
|+316.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nile: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.05%
+0.86%
-37.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized exchange with ve (3,3) Incentives and Concentrated Liquidity
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NILE to AUD
A$1.952
|1 NILE to GBP
￡0.9638
|1 NILE to EUR
€1.1712
|1 NILE to USD
$1.22
|1 NILE to MYR
RM5.4778
|1 NILE to TRY
₺42.9318
|1 NILE to JPY
¥191.6986
|1 NILE to RUB
₽123.4884
|1 NILE to INR
₹103.8342
|1 NILE to IDR
Rp19,677.4166
|1 NILE to PHP
₱71.3822
|1 NILE to EGP
￡E.62.3176
|1 NILE to BRL
R$7.5518
|1 NILE to CAD
C$1.7446
|1 NILE to BDT
৳145.9608
|1 NILE to NGN
₦1,888.5356
|1 NILE to UAH
₴51.3376
|1 NILE to VES
Bs62.22
|1 NILE to PKR
Rs340.3068
|1 NILE to KZT
₸637.0718
|1 NILE to THB
฿41.8948
|1 NILE to TWD
NT$39.8818
|1 NILE to CHF
Fr1.0858
|1 NILE to HKD
HK$9.4672
|1 NILE to MAD
.د.م12.2854