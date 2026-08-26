NICE Price Today

The live NICE (NICE) price today is $ 0, with a 9.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current NICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NICE.

NICE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,868, with a circulating supply of 999.05M NICE. During the last 24 hours, NICE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NICE moved -1.85% in the last hour and -21.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NICE (NICE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.87K$ 27.87K $ 27.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.87K$ 27.87K $ 27.87K Circulation Supply 999.05M 999.05M 999.05M Total Supply 999,048,260.295301 999,048,260.295301 999,048,260.295301

The current Market Cap of NICE is $ 27.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NICE is 999.05M, with a total supply of 999048260.295301. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.87K.