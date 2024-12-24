What is NFTBooks (NFTBS)

NFTBooks will create a platform for all book lovers to access and use the system easily. One of our strongest obligations is to create a platform so simple and easy to use and access that not only crypto literates will understand, but for everyone to operate. Not only smartphones, tablets, computers, but any device that can open NFTBooks application will be able to access and use our platform. We will be able to develop low-cost devices that have the simplest components (e.g., Atmel AVR32) but still have access to NFTBooks to take advantage of reuse in reading. This could make the coverage of NFTBooks better than the original book. Head Office: Level 8, 25 Restwell Street, Bankstown, NSW, 2200, Australia. Telephone: +61 2 9709 5070

