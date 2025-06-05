Nest Alpha Vault Price (NALPHA)
The live price of Nest Alpha Vault (NALPHA) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.89K USD. NALPHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nest Alpha Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nest Alpha Vault price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.87K USD
Get real-time price updates of the NALPHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NALPHA price information.
During today, the price change of Nest Alpha Vault to USD was $ +0.000613.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest Alpha Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest Alpha Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest Alpha Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000613
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nest Alpha Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.06%
+0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets. Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. Nest Alpha Vault offers a highly liquid yield strategy ideal to most users. It includes a diversified selection of tokenized assets from AAA firms and asset managers, as well as yields from private credit and trade financing agreements from accredited protocol partners. Designed with liquidity in mind, the vault is bolstered by a dedicated liquidity buffer supported by industry leading yield-bearing stablecoin protocols, ensuring seamless access for retail users and liquidity providers alike.
