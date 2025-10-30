NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.46% Price Change (1D) -3.12% Price Change (7D) -47.22% Price Change (7D) -47.22%

NESHUDO (NESHUDO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NESHUDO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NESHUDO's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NESHUDO has changed by +0.46% over the past hour, -3.12% over 24 hours, and -47.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.13K$ 14.13K $ 14.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.13K$ 14.13K $ 14.13K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,958,321.210568 999,958,321.210568 999,958,321.210568

The current Market Cap of NESHUDO is $ 14.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NESHUDO is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999958321.210568. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.13K.