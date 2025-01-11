Nelore Coin Price (NLC)
The live price of Nelore Coin (NLC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 113.50K USD. NLC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nelore Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 362.43 USD
- Nelore Coin price change within the day is +0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 307.34M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NLC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NLC price information.
During today, the price change of Nelore Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nelore Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nelore Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nelore Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+32.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nelore Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
+0.63%
+32.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit. The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets. The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested. Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months. Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land. The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more. Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created. In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy. With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product. Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NLC to AUD
A$--
|1 NLC to GBP
￡--
|1 NLC to EUR
€--
|1 NLC to USD
$--
|1 NLC to MYR
RM--
|1 NLC to TRY
₺--
|1 NLC to JPY
¥--
|1 NLC to RUB
₽--
|1 NLC to INR
₹--
|1 NLC to IDR
Rp--
|1 NLC to PHP
₱--
|1 NLC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NLC to BRL
R$--
|1 NLC to CAD
C$--
|1 NLC to BDT
৳--
|1 NLC to NGN
₦--
|1 NLC to UAH
₴--
|1 NLC to VES
Bs--
|1 NLC to PKR
Rs--
|1 NLC to KZT
₸--
|1 NLC to THB
฿--
|1 NLC to TWD
NT$--
|1 NLC to CHF
Fr--
|1 NLC to HKD
HK$--
|1 NLC to MAD
.د.م--