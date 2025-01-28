What is NEKO (NEKO)

NEKO was born as the first meme coin on NEAR Protocol, filling a key role in the ecosystem. Meme coins are extremely effective at onboarding new users into crypto and this momentum will help bring mass adoption to NEAR Protocol. NEKO unites the NEAR ecosystem under a meme-powered force that the entire community can rally behind! Going beyond the memes, NEKO token powers the creator economy on NEAR Protocol. Professional content creators are rewarded in NEKO to make educational content about the NEAR ecosystem. NEKO introduced the Learn to Earn movement that rewards our audience for engaging with NEKO content. NEKO is the first on NEAR to build a tax in the token economics. There is a smol 5% tax on NEKO when sold. Half of the tax is automatically burned, introducing a highly deflationary mechanic. The other half of the tax fee is deposited into the Fortune Cookie Vault and distributed back to the community. With over 22,000 unique holders, #3 out of the entire NEAR ecosystem, in just a few days after listing; it's clear the NEAR Community is all in on NEKO!

NEKO (NEKO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website