Naven Network Price Today

The live Naven Network (NAVEN) price today is $ 0, with a 31.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NAVEN.

Naven Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,238, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NAVEN. During the last 24 hours, NAVEN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00175302, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAVEN moved +20.78% in the last hour and +51.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Naven Network (NAVEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.24K$ 86.24K $ 86.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.24K$ 86.24K $ 86.24K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Naven Network is $ 86.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAVEN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.24K.