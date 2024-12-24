Munch Price (MUNCH)
The live price of Munch (MUNCH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.23K USD. MUNCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Munch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.61K USD
- Munch price change within the day is +8.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.01B USD
During today, the price change of Munch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Munch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Munch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Munch to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Munch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
+8.51%
-22.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
While we started Munch as a simple meme coin, the exponential growth of the project and the strong community lead us to further more strengthen our grounds. Munch while on the surface is a fun meme coin, some saying the meme that we our talented artists darw, in terms of quality are the best they have seen, we are also building useful products for future meme coins. Till now we have created a coinflip tool, and in a few days will be launching our Airdrop tool that will help upcoming coins go through the process of airdrop with ease. Munch was #1 trending in Dex Screener and Birdeye less than 24 hours after launch. We also invite you to listen to our recent AMA session, available at: https://twitter.com/s0meone_u_know/status/1768774194244759732 where we discussed what the future holds, our community really enjoyed the talks and we hope you do as well. We understand that previously we got declined, but we are sure given our large community, our powerful dev team, and the opportunities that exist, we are all on the same page on maintaing momentum and getting rewarded for it. Thank you.
