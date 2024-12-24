Moxie Price (MOXIE)
The live price of Moxie (MOXIE) today is 0.00145299 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.00M USD. MOXIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moxie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 136.74K USD
- Moxie price change within the day is +1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.76B USD
During today, the price change of Moxie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moxie to USD was $ +0.0001973250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moxie to USD was $ -0.0004139317.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moxie to USD was $ -0.0008974307804480003.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001973250
|+13.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004139317
|-28.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008974307804480003
|-38.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of Moxie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.69%
+1.25%
-12.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moxie - create and own fan tokens Moxie is revolutionizing the $500 billion creator economy by enabling creators to turn their influence into currency. With moxie anyone can launch fan tokens and build stronger bonds with their supporters. It's really simple: 1. Buy fan tokens of people, communities, and brands you admire. Ownership provides access to numerous fans-only benefits on Base and on Farcaster, with more being added regularly. 2. Creators earn daily rewards by using protocols and apps and by engaging with sponsored content. A percentage of their earnings is automatically shared with fans by buying and burning their fan tokens. This increases the price of the tokens for the next buyers, so the earlier people buy in the better. 3: Launch your own fan tokens. The moxie protocol captures fees on every transaction, which are burned.
