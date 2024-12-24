MotaCoin Price (MOTA)
The live price of MotaCoin (MOTA) today is 0.00164301 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 116.32K USD. MOTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MotaCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 163.13K USD
- MotaCoin price change within the day is -2.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.80M USD
During today, the price change of MotaCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MotaCoin to USD was $ -0.0001639962.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MotaCoin to USD was $ -0.0002315518.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MotaCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001639962
|-9.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002315518
|-14.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MotaCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-2.13%
-31.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A new decentralized, trustless, Cryptographic secured ecosystem for the marijuana industry. Designed for high adoption. Implemented with speed.
|1 MOTA to AUD
A$0.002628816
|1 MOTA to GBP
￡0.0012979779
|1 MOTA to EUR
€0.0015772896
|1 MOTA to USD
$0.00164301
|1 MOTA to MYR
RM0.0073771149
|1 MOTA to TRY
₺0.0578996724
|1 MOTA to JPY
¥0.258281172
|1 MOTA to RUB
₽0.1663054722
|1 MOTA to INR
₹0.1398037209
|1 MOTA to IDR
Rp26.5001575803
|1 MOTA to PHP
₱0.0962475258
|1 MOTA to EGP
￡E.0.0839085207
|1 MOTA to BRL
R$0.0101702319
|1 MOTA to CAD
C$0.0023495043
|1 MOTA to BDT
৳0.1965697164
|1 MOTA to NGN
₦2.5472898438
|1 MOTA to UAH
₴0.0691378608
|1 MOTA to VES
Bs0.08379351
|1 MOTA to PKR
Rs0.4583012094
|1 MOTA to KZT
₸0.8579633919
|1 MOTA to THB
฿0.0563059527
|1 MOTA to TWD
NT$0.0536442765
|1 MOTA to CHF
Fr0.0014622789
|1 MOTA to HKD
HK$0.0127661877
|1 MOTA to MAD
.د.م0.0165451107