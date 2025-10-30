Monke Phone (MONKEPHONE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00176224$ 0.00176224 $ 0.00176224 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.09% Price Change (1D) -7.24% Price Change (7D) +2.57% Price Change (7D) +2.57%

Monke Phone (MONKEPHONE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MONKEPHONE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MONKEPHONE's all-time high price is $ 0.00176224, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MONKEPHONE has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -7.24% over 24 hours, and +2.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Monke Phone (MONKEPHONE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.03K$ 84.03K $ 84.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.03K$ 84.03K $ 84.03K Circulation Supply 999.41M 999.41M 999.41M Total Supply 999,409,034.580521 999,409,034.580521 999,409,034.580521

The current Market Cap of Monke Phone is $ 84.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MONKEPHONE is 999.41M, with a total supply of 999409034.580521. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.03K.