MNet Continuum Price (NUUM)
The live price of MNet Continuum (NUUM) today is 0.0218278 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.89M USD. NUUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MNet Continuum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 429.53K USD
- MNet Continuum price change within the day is +3.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 132.59M USD
During today, the price change of MNet Continuum to USD was $ +0.0008296.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MNet Continuum to USD was $ +0.0027618125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MNet Continuum to USD was $ +0.0004652442.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MNet Continuum to USD was $ +0.000436703676801232.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0008296
|+3.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0027618125
|+12.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004652442
|+2.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000436703676801232
|+2.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of MNet Continuum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+3.95%
+1.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.
