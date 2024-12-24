MIST Price (霞)
The live price of MIST (霞) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 702.27K USD. 霞 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MIST Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 61.34K USD
- MIST price change within the day is -6.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the 霞 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 霞 price information.
During today, the price change of MIST to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MIST to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MIST to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MIST to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-87.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MIST: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.54%
-6.59%
-48.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Mist: AI-Driven, Community-Owned Cryptocurrency $Mist is an innovative, community-governed cryptocurrency that combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with decentralized control to create a unique and forward-thinking digital asset. Powered by the advanced AI16Z technology model, $Mist is designed to offer both strong community involvement and AI-enhanced operations, setting a new standard in the blockchain space. Key Features: Community-Driven Governance: $Mist is a fully decentralized token where the community of holders plays a pivotal role in shaping the project’s direction. All major decisions, developments, and initiatives are voted on and executed by the community, ensuring a transparent and participatory ecosystem. AI-Powered Social Media Management: One of $Mist’s key innovations is its integration of AI into the project’s marketing and communication efforts. The official $Mist Twitter account is fully managed by AI, using advanced algorithms to curate content, engage with followers, and optimize outreach efforts. This AI-powered approach ensures consistent messaging and enhances the project’s visibility and engagement across social platforms. Explosive Market Performance: $Mist has gained rapid traction in the cryptocurrency market, with over $100 million in trading volume within its first 24 hours of launch and more than 10,000 holders. This strong initial performance highlights the project’s potential for continued growth and widespread adoption. Vision for Long-Term Growth: $Mist is focused on building a sustainable and robust ecosystem. With the combination of AI-driven technology and decentralized governance, the token is positioned to scale significantly and achieve strong performance in the broader cryptocurrency market
