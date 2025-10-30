Mintify (MINT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00115158 24H High $ 0.0011948 All Time High $ 0.059905 Lowest Price $ 0.00112617 Price Change (1H) -0.16% Price Change (1D) -3.59% Price Change (7D) -11.16%

Mintify (MINT) real-time price is $0.00115078. Over the past 24 hours, MINT traded between a low of $ 0.00115158 and a high of $ 0.0011948, showing active market volatility. MINT's all-time high price is $ 0.059905, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00112617.

In terms of short-term performance, MINT has changed by -0.16% over the past hour, -3.59% over 24 hours, and -11.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mintify (MINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 567.73K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 493.00M Total Supply 999,995,230.2968059

The current Market Cap of Mintify is $ 567.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINT is 493.00M, with a total supply of 999995230.2968059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.