minotaur Price Today

The live minotaur (SN112) price today is $ 0.786172, with a 17.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN112 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.786172 per SN112.

minotaur currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,928,470, with a circulating supply of 2.45M SN112. During the last 24 hours, SN112 traded between $ 0.727596 (low) and $ 0.955188 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.01141805.

In short-term performance, SN112 moved +4.62% in the last hour and +85.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 896.56K.

minotaur (SN112) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.93M$ 1.93M $ 1.93M Volume (24H) $ 896.56K$ 896.56K $ 896.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.93M$ 1.93M $ 1.93M Circulation Supply 2.45M 2.45M 2.45M Total Supply 2,452,987.83420712 2,452,987.83420712 2,452,987.83420712

The current Market Cap of minotaur is $ 1.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 896.56K. The circulating supply of SN112 is 2.45M, with a total supply of 2452987.83420712. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.93M.