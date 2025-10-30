Mine Blue (MB) Price Information (USD)

Mine Blue (MB) real-time price is $0.03922009. Over the past 24 hours, MB traded between a low of $ 0.03921925 and a high of $ 0.051578, showing active market volatility. MB's all-time high price is $ 0.059998, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01399899.

In terms of short-term performance, MB has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -21.56% over 24 hours, and +14.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mine Blue (MB) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Mine Blue is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MB is 54.51M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380.08M.