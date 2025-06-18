What is Milo Inu (MILO)

"The project aims to create a patented virtual idol in the crypto market, where the idol would be build from the richness of animation. It will be marketed in different form like NFT, physical doll and peripheral product, GameFi and competitive LAN e-sports and other industrial chains. Using the professional marketing techniques in both online and offline manner along with the patented idol to enter the market, by combining crypto coin, NFT, GameFi to breakthrough the current bottleneck of the crypto market. The fund raised will be used to fix the liquidity issue in the crypto market, creating a new type of crypto product. The difference between Milo and traditional meme coin are due to Milo are built based on a series of animation which would extends to FT, GameFi, virtual mall , physical doll and peripheral products and etc which will build an unforgettable image of the Milo figure. Which will be used in both online and offline propagation.Milo Inu can be bought and sold through the PancakeSwap. Later on, the coin can also be found on large exchange platform. No transaction tax on any buying and selling. (Slippage 0.1)"

Milo Inu (MILO) Resource Official Website

Milo Inu (MILO) Tokenomics

