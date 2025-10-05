The live Midas mEDGE price today is 1.047 USD. Track real-time MEDGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MEDGE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Midas mEDGE price today is 1.047 USD. Track real-time MEDGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MEDGE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About MEDGE

MEDGE Price Info

MEDGE Whitepaper

MEDGE Official Website

MEDGE Tokenomics

MEDGE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Midas mEDGE Logo

Midas mEDGE Price (MEDGE)

Unlisted

1 MEDGE to USD Live Price:

$1.047
$1.047$1.047
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:08:25 (UTC+8)

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047
24H Low
$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047
24H High

$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047

$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047

$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047

$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005

0.00%

0.00%

+0.18%

+0.18%

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) real-time price is $1.047. Over the past 24 hours, MEDGE traded between a low of $ 1.047 and a high of $ 1.047, showing active market volatility. MEDGE's all-time high price is $ 1.047, while its all-time low price is $ 1.005.

In terms of short-term performance, MEDGE has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Market Information

$ 22.60M
$ 22.60M$ 22.60M

--
----

$ 22.60M
$ 22.60M$ 22.60M

21.59M
21.59M 21.59M

21,587,725.39106249
21,587,725.39106249 21,587,725.39106249

The current Market Cap of Midas mEDGE is $ 22.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEDGE is 21.59M, with a total supply of 21587725.39106249. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.60M.

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Midas mEDGE to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Midas mEDGE to USD was $ +0.0079039077.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Midas mEDGE to USD was $ +0.0148686564.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Midas mEDGE to USD was $ +0.02521687.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ +0.0079039077+0.75%
60 Days$ +0.0148686564+1.42%
90 Days$ +0.02521687+2.47%

What is Midas mEDGE (MEDGE)

mEDGE is a crypto-denominated stablecoin yield strategy designed to track delta-neutral DeFi yields while maintaining a balanced market exposure. It dynamically shifts between DeFi lending, liquidity provisioning, and basis trading to optimize risk-adjusted returns. Risk-managed by Edge Capital, a leading market-neutral hedge fund and liquidity provider, mEDGE provides institutional-grade exposure to diversified DeFi yield opportunities. Its fully transparent structure and liquid collateral ensure flexibility, allowing users to earn sustainable, risk-managed yield without being locked into a single strategy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Midas mEDGE Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Midas mEDGE.

Check the Midas mEDGE price prediction now!

MEDGE to Local Currencies

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEDGE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Midas mEDGE (MEDGE)

How much is Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) worth today?
The live MEDGE price in USD is 1.047 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MEDGE to USD price?
The current price of MEDGE to USD is $ 1.047. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Midas mEDGE?
The market cap for MEDGE is $ 22.60M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MEDGE?
The circulating supply of MEDGE is 21.59M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MEDGE?
MEDGE achieved an ATH price of 1.047 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MEDGE?
MEDGE saw an ATL price of 1.005 USD.
What is the trading volume of MEDGE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MEDGE is -- USD.
Will MEDGE go higher this year?
MEDGE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MEDGE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:08:25 (UTC+8)

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.