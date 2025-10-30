Meter Stable (MTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.495051 24H High $ 0.551532 All Time High $ 32.69 Lowest Price $ 0.181504 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -7.05% Price Change (7D) -2.77%

Meter Stable (MTR) real-time price is $0.495601. Over the past 24 hours, MTR traded between a low of $ 0.495051 and a high of $ 0.551532, showing active market volatility. MTR's all-time high price is $ 32.69, while its all-time low price is $ 0.181504.

In terms of short-term performance, MTR has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -7.05% over 24 hours, and -2.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Meter Stable (MTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 194.51K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 194.51K Circulation Supply 391.72K Total Supply 391,721.0

The current Market Cap of Meter Stable is $ 194.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MTR is 391.72K, with a total supply of 391721.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.51K.