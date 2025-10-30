What is Medjed (MEDJED)

Medjed is the oldest meme in history, dating all the way back to around 1550 BCE. It appears in the Egyptian Book of the Dead as a strange figure with just eyes and feet poking out from under what looks like a floating sheet. It's described as a mysterious god who "strikes down enemies" and "cannot be seen". Thousands of years later, Medjed unexpectedly blew up in Japan after being featured in an exhibition. People fell in love with its simple, funny design. Since then, it has gained a huge normie cult following. There's cosplay, fan art, merch, and even appearances in anime and video games. Now it's been tokenized and it's also a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Medjed (MEDJED) How much is Medjed (MEDJED) worth today? The live MEDJED price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MEDJED to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of MEDJED to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Medjed? The market cap for MEDJED is $ 9.59K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MEDJED? The circulating supply of MEDJED is 988.44M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MEDJED? MEDJED achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MEDJED? MEDJED saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of MEDJED? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MEDJED is -- USD . Will MEDJED go higher this year? MEDJED might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MEDJED price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

