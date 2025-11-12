Medjed is the oldest meme in history, dating all the way back to around 1550 BCE. It appears in the Egyptian Book of the Dead as a strange figure with just eyes and feet poking out from under what looks like a floating sheet. It's described as a mysterious god who "strikes down enemies" and "cannot be seen". Thousands of years later, Medjed unexpectedly blew up in Japan after being featured in an exhibition. People fell in love with its simple, funny design. Since then, it has gained a huge normie cult following. There’s cosplay, fan art, merch, and even appearances in anime and video games. Now it's been tokenized and it's also a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain.