Medical Intelligence (MEDI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0652 $ 0.0652 $ 0.0652 24H Low $ 0.074322 $ 0.074322 $ 0.074322 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0652$ 0.0652 $ 0.0652 24H High $ 0.074322$ 0.074322 $ 0.074322 All Time High $ 0.267655$ 0.267655 $ 0.267655 Lowest Price $ 0.0652$ 0.0652 $ 0.0652 Price Change (1H) -0.65% Price Change (1D) -10.19% Price Change (7D) -19.53% Price Change (7D) -19.53%

Medical Intelligence (MEDI) real-time price is $0.066605. Over the past 24 hours, MEDI traded between a low of $ 0.0652 and a high of $ 0.074322, showing active market volatility. MEDI's all-time high price is $ 0.267655, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0652.

In terms of short-term performance, MEDI has changed by -0.65% over the past hour, -10.19% over 24 hours, and -19.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Medical Intelligence (MEDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.66M$ 6.66M $ 6.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.66M$ 6.66M $ 6.66M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,980.62769 99,999,980.62769 99,999,980.62769

The current Market Cap of Medical Intelligence is $ 6.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEDI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999980.62769. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.66M.