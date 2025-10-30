McFlamingo Token Price (MCFL)
--
+1.24%
+1.56%
+1.56%
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MCFL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MCFL's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, MCFL has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.24% over 24 hours, and +1.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of McFlamingo Token is $ 33.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MCFL is 783.93M, with a total supply of 999786829.876798. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.56K.
During today, the price change of McFlamingo Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of McFlamingo Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of McFlamingo Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of McFlamingo Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-29.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.
Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.
It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset
A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.
if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.
This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.
It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.
With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.
When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.
This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price
When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.
If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.
