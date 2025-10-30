The live Maya World price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MAYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAYA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Maya World price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MAYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAYA price trend easily at MEXC now.

Maya World Price (MAYA)

1 MAYA to USD Live Price:

$0.00037117
$0.00037117$0.00037117
-2.50%1D
USD
Maya World (MAYA) Live Price Chart
Maya World (MAYA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
Maya World (MAYA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MAYA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility.

In terms of short-term performance, MAYA has changed by +0.54% over the past hour, -2.74% over 24 hours, and +133.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Maya World (MAYA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Maya World is $ 348.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAYA is 939.99M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.17K.

Maya World (MAYA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.74%
30 Days$ 0+93.58%
60 Days$ 0+81.21%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Maya World (MAYA)

Maya World is an autonomous content creation studio designed specifically for Web3 developers and blockchain projects. As the top media creation agent on Virtuals ACP, the project achieved 500 transactions in just 3 days, demonstrating strong market demand. Core Purpose: Maya World serves as a comprehensive solution that automates content creation for developers and Web3 users, allowing them to focus on product development while their marketing content is handled autonomously. The platform addresses the critical need for specialized content creation in the blockchain ecosystem. Key Features: The platform's AI agent Maya operates 24/7, processing Web3 data to identify pain points and create tailored content solutions. Users can generate original marketing materials, conduct smart research, and access content design services specifically crafted for blockchain projects. In Phase 2, the platform will introduce one-click NFT collection creation, enabling users to launch complete PFP/NFT collections from initial concepts. The AI intelligently designs attributes and traits, transforming ideas into market-ready digital collectibles. Token Utility: MAYA token holders gain access to the studio and dashboard, receiving daily Units for compute which can be used to generate various forms of media including branded photos, videos, and other content formats. Token holders also receive exclusive access to core analytics and research intelligence, providing key insights into Web3 and AI agent markets which helps them design their content in a better way.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Maya World (MAYA) Resource

Official Website

Maya World Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Maya World (MAYA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Maya World (MAYA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Maya World.

Check the Maya World price prediction now!

MAYA to Local Currencies

Maya World (MAYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Maya World (MAYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAYA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maya World (MAYA)

How much is Maya World (MAYA) worth today?
The live MAYA price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MAYA to USD price?
The current price of MAYA to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Maya World?
The market cap for MAYA is $ 348.90K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MAYA?
The circulating supply of MAYA is 939.99M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAYA?
MAYA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAYA?
MAYA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of MAYA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MAYA is -- USD.
Will MAYA go higher this year?
MAYA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MAYA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Maya World (MAYA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

