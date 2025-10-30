What is Maya World (MAYA)

Maya World is an autonomous content creation studio designed specifically for Web3 developers and blockchain projects. As the top media creation agent on Virtuals ACP, the project achieved 500 transactions in just 3 days, demonstrating strong market demand. Core Purpose: Maya World serves as a comprehensive solution that automates content creation for developers and Web3 users, allowing them to focus on product development while their marketing content is handled autonomously. The platform addresses the critical need for specialized content creation in the blockchain ecosystem. Key Features: The platform's AI agent Maya operates 24/7, processing Web3 data to identify pain points and create tailored content solutions. Users can generate original marketing materials, conduct smart research, and access content design services specifically crafted for blockchain projects. In Phase 2, the platform will introduce one-click NFT collection creation, enabling users to launch complete PFP/NFT collections from initial concepts. The AI intelligently designs attributes and traits, transforming ideas into market-ready digital collectibles. Token Utility: MAYA token holders gain access to the studio and dashboard, receiving daily Units for compute which can be used to generate various forms of media including branded photos, videos, and other content formats. Token holders also receive exclusive access to core analytics and research intelligence, providing key insights into Web3 and AI agent markets which helps them design their content in a better way.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maya World (MAYA) How much is Maya World (MAYA) worth today? The live MAYA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MAYA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of MAYA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Maya World? The market cap for MAYA is $ 348.90K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MAYA? The circulating supply of MAYA is 939.99M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAYA? MAYA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAYA? MAYA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of MAYA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MAYA is -- USD . Will MAYA go higher this year? MAYA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MAYA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

